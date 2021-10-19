Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots on Android devices

The ability to hit headshots is highly essential in Free Fire, and it is one of the best methods to eliminate an adversary quickly. As a result, players want to perfect their aim and hit one-tap headshots.

However, several elements influence the aim, and one of the most essential is the sensitivity settings. If gamers have the proper settings, they will be able to manage their aim better.

The following is a list of the best sensitivity settings for Garena Free Fire that gamers may use.

Note: Sensitivity settings described in this article are purely subjective and reflect the writer’s personal preference.

Sensitivity settings that players can incorporate for one-tap headshots in Free Fire

Here’s a list of the sensitivity that gamers can apply in Free Fire:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 90-95

2x Scope: 75-85

4x Scope: 75-85

Sniper Scope: 35-45

Free Look: 80-85

(Players shouldn’t change their sensitivity settings frequently.)

The sensitivity settings stated above aren’t fixed and can be tweaked by players based on their preferences. The range is also not restricted, and users can go above or below them.

Gamers are recommended to try out these settings in the shooting range and modify them depending upon the comfortability.

Nothing comes without practice, and players must note that the settings don’t directly guarantee headshots. Hence, they are required to practice in Free Fire to improve their aim.

A guide to altering sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Listed below are the steps gamers can follow to change their settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Upon opening Free Fire on their devices, gamers should tap on the 'Gear' (settings) icon, as shown in the image above.

Step 2: The settings tab will show up where players will be able to find the different types of settings in the game. Next, they must head over to the 'Sensitivity' tab and adjust the required ones.

