Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to use with A124

Garena Free Fire boasts a massive variety in the in-game character section, and the line-up has further diversified over time with each patch update. Players can find plenty of character abilities related to health, agility, sprinting speed, EP, accuracy, and more. One can choose their desired character from the game's store.

The game also provides a choice for players to choose between passive and active abilities, with the latter being more powerful and boast-worthy. Various in-game skills have garnered a lot of fame, while some have been quite underrated, and A124 is one such character that has not received much appreciation.

A124 in Garena Free Fire: Active ability and ideal sensitivity

Ability and level-ups

A124 provides a boost in EP to HP conversion rate (Image via Garena)

A124's ability (active) is known as "Thrill of Battle" and can be used by players in a wide range of situations. It allows conversion of a certain amount of EP within four seconds. In addition to the EP to HP conversion, the ability has a rather low cooldown of just 10 seconds.

Players can use "Thrill of Battle" in both aggressive and defensive situations. One can boost the conversion rate before rushing or benefit from the same while escaping enemy fire.

"Thrill of Battle" has the following level-ups:

Level 1:

EP - 20

Level 2:

EP - 26

Level 3:

EP - 33

Level 4:

EP - 41

Level 5:

EP - 50

Level 6:

EP - 60

Sensitivity for A124

Ideal sensitivity for players equipping A124 (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, the conversion rate boost helps players to rush and escape. Hence, players need to control their movement and fire buttons for close-range combat.

Players, especially beginners, need to adjust their sensitivities to have better control of movement and firing during important battles. Therefore, while equipping A124, users should tweak their Free Fire sensitivities to:

General: 93-97

Red Dot: 90-94

2x Scope: 83-87

One should also adjust Free Fire sensitivity for longer ranges and Free Look as given below (Optional):

4x Scope: 55-59

Sniper Scope: 50-54

Free Look: 77-81

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

