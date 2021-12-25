Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to use with Chrono

December 2020 saw Free Fire collaborate with one of the world's most successful sportsmen, Cristiano Ronaldo. The CR7 collab of Free Fire brought Chrono to the game, and also paved the way for plenty of characters' exclusive in-game accessories.

Chrono soon became a popular Free Fire character and was initially among the most potent options. Despite his active ability, 'Time Turner' has received multiple nerfs at times; Chrono has remained one of Garena Free Fire's most widely used characters to date.

However, each Free Fire active ability requires a specific level of movement to perform certain actions, so that users can complement a character's capabilities.

Chrono in Free Fire: What should be the ideal sensitivity to use the CR7 character?

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Chrono has the capability to withstand as much as 800 damage with a temporary force field. However, players cannot attack the outside enemies from within the Chrono's shield.

Level-ups for Chrono (Image via Garena)

The upgradable attributes for Chrono's Time Turner are given below:

Level 1:

Duration: Four seconds

Four seconds CD: 180 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: Four seconds

Four seconds CD: 164 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds CD: 150 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds CD: 138 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds CD: 128 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds CD: 120 seconds

Sensitivity adjustments in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Therefore, players need to tweak the sensitivity of their 'General' movement. In addition, they can also adjust the 'Red Dot' and '2x' sensitivities for assistance during close-quarter scuffles. For other sensitivities, players can use any setting of their preference.

Here's the ideal sensitivity that gamers can use while equipping Chrono:

General: 96-100

Red Dot: 90-94

2x Scope: 78-82

Players should follow the steps given below to adjust the sensitivity in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the 'Settings' icon available in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Select the 'Sensitivity' tab in the menu.

Step 3: Copy the adjustments given above.

Furthermore, players can use the Batou training island to adjust and test their sensitivity settings.

