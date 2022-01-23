Best Free Fire sensitivity settings with Wukong

The line-up of characters in Garena Free Fire has been ever-expanding with consistent updates. Some characters have been forgotten, while others have amassed their respective fanbases. Such popular characters include DJ Alok, K (Captain Booyah), Chrono and Skyler.

Wukong is another popular in-game character who boasts a cult-like fan-following. The Monkey King of Free Fire has a unique ability that suits combat situations like sneak attacks with passive gameplay. His transformation capabilities come in handy in many other cases.

Garena Free Fire's "Monkey King": Wukong's active ability and ideal sensitivity

Wukong helps in transforming into a bush to assist during sneak attacks (Image via Garena)

Wukong has an active ability named "Camouflage" that allows users to transform into a bush for a specific duration. The users will encounter a 20% reduction in movement speed with a massive cooldown of 300 seconds at the base level.

The level-ups of "Camouflage" are given below:

Level 1:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds CD: 300 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds CD: 280 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds CD: 260 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds CD: 240 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds CD: 220 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds CD: 200 seconds

Ideal sensitivity adjustments for Wukong

Suitable sensitivity for players equipping Wukong (Image via Garena)

Wukong's ability provides excellent tactical support to players via stealth. However, the decrease in agility makes the movement of Wukong a bit difficult for newbies. Hence, players can tweak the Free Fire sensitivity to ease their activities. Moreover, players also need to adjust the sensitivities for the close-range scopes for assistance in close-range scuffles.

Here are some suitable sensitivity adjustments for "The Monkey King" Wukong:

General: 94-98

Red Dot: 89-93

2x Scope: 84-88

Players can also tweak the sensitivity settings for 4x and Sniper scopes for accurate aiming in case of longer distances. "Free look" sensitivity, on the other hand, is optional.

4x Scope: 54-58

Sniper Scope: 49-53

Free Look: 78-82

Once the players have made the adjustments, they can head to the training grounds to test the new sensitivity with Wukong. They can make further adjustments to comfort their control and grip.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar