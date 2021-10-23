Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity for maximum headshots on Android devices

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the most popular battle royale games on the circuit. The increased popularity of the title has lured millions of gamers to try it out. As a result, Free Fire boasts several million active gamers.

The increased number of players indicates the enhanced competitiveness that exists within the game. Everyone wants to rank up and reach the highest tiers. However, only a few can succeed in their mission.

While several factors influence the rank push, users lookout for opportunities to eliminate others through headshots. Apart from skills and regular practice, the sensitivity of the Android device plays a significant role in landing more headshots.

Free Fire: Best sensitivity settings for eliminating opponents with headshots

Accessing the sensitivity settings on Androids is quite easy. Gamers will be required to navigate to the Settings section from the lobby screen of Free Fire. Under this section, there will be several other tabs on the left-hand side of the screen.

The sensitivity settings are located on the second tab just below the basic settings. Users will need to click on the second tab to access the sensitivity section.

The Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings tab (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire offers the default sensitivity settings for gamers. This can be altered by sliding the pointers to the desired sensitivity values.

The best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for maximum headshots on Android s are:

General: 80-85

Red Dot: 70-80

2X Scope: 55-60

4X Scope: 40-55

Sniper Scope: 25-40

Free Look: 55-65

Sensitivity settings are one of the most overlooked aspects of any BR game. Even though it is one of the most influential factors determining gameplay, players rarely know the functionalities.

Since the gameplay varies from person to person, it is expected that the sensitivity settings will be different as well. Gamers should always adjust the settings according to their requirements before entering any competitive match.

It is also advisable to try the new sensitivity settings in the Training Mode before entering any Battle Royale match.

Note: The sensitivity settings mentioned in this article reflect the author's opinion. It is meant to give a general idea to gamers and will undoubtedly vary from the preferred sensitivity settings of the general audience.

