Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for Samsung phones

When it released in 2017, Garena Free Fire initially catered to an audience with low-end smartphones. It focused on providing an alternative to the PUBG Mobile fans who want to enjoy the battlefield experience with minimal resources.

Over time, Garena Free Fire registered monumental success worldwide in terms of acquiring a staggering user base. Therefore, fans have seen a drastic improvements in gameplay features like gun mechanics and game physics.

The gaming experience has been elevated with consistent updates, which has also made the game heavier. In recent times, Free Fire has become a game that suits mid-range Android phones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, etc.

Garena Free Fire: What are the sensitivity settings that suit Samsung smartphones?

Sensitivity and other settings are crucial aspects that players, especially beginners, should not overlook in any game, including in Garena's popular BR shooter. Players must tweak the sensitivity as per their convenience before joining a match, as it will allow them to control their weapons and character with ease.

In any shooting game, weapon recoil plays an important role in influencing fire accuracy. However, using optimized sensitivity and adjusting other controls allows users handle the recoil patterns of different guns easily. Moreover, sensitivity settings also allow users to improve their aim accuracy.

Players need to adjust sensitivity for comfortable in-game controls (Image via Garena)

Here are the suggested sensitivity settings that players can employ in Garena Free Fire:

General: 96 - 100

A higher setting will allow users to better control the character's movement.

Red Dot: 93 - 97

2x Scope: 82-86

Closer scopes must be set higher to improve the movement of swiping and sliding the camera, thus making it easier to aim at a closer range.

4x Scope: 57-61

Sniper Scope: 48-52

4x scopes are normally used on AR and LMGs to fight mid-range combat, while the Sniper scope assists in long-range fights. Thus, players have extra time to adjust and shoot at enemies.

Players can also use the practice mode to understand the settings (Image via Garena)

Players should keep 4x scope sensitivity above 55 for stable movement while adjusting the aim. It will also benefit the users in controlling the recoil patterns they encounter at a medium range.

The Sniper scope doesn't need much assistance in terms of recoil. It only demands accuracy in aiming, which users can achieve by keeping the sensitivity around 50.

Free Look: 78 - 82

Free Look sensitivity doesn't require much attention, and it depends upon the comfort of users, who often check their surroundings using the eye button. For ease of control, they can keep the Free Look adjustment in the mentioned interval.

One should also prioritize adjusting the HUD layout (Image via Garena)

Players must note that the given sensitivity adjustments will not automatically solve in-game issues for them. They will have to practice hard to master the controls in the game. Gamers can also use the same sensitivity for the MAX variant.

Disclaimer: Free Fire and 53 other apps were blocked by the Indian government in the country. Thus, players in the country should opt for its MAX variant.

