Best Garena Free Fire settings for Android devices to get more FPS

Every Garena Free Fire fan wants a smoother gaming experience, which the title delivers on most devices. The low-end system requirements are one of the reasons behind the game's consistent growth over the years. However, it has also received flak for not being realistic.

The mediocre graphics and poor game physics are some of the criticisms that Free Fire has received repeatedly. This valid criticism also led to the arrival of Free Fire MAX, which promised and delivered an enhanced graphic quality and better gaming experience, to an extent.

However, players from the original game can make some tweaks in the settings to get more FPS and better graphic quality.

Garena Free Fire: How to get more FPS on Android devices

The activation of the High FPS setting will lead to excessive lagging and frame drops on low-end Android devices (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players may encounter lag issues after activating the higher display settings. Hence, they need to make sure that the following steps have been taken to avoid excessive lagging:

Internet connection is stable, and the device's data saver mode is off.

There should not be any application running in the background when players use Free Fire, which means RAM is free.

The number of ROM issues should be low, i.e., free up the internal memory by uninstalling the bloatware and unnecessary apps.

The higher settings promises more FPS and an immersive experience (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Users should follow the below steps to increase FPS output on Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and tap on the Settings icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Open the "Display" menu and view the default settings.

Step 3: Players should make the following adjustments:

Display

Graphics - Ultra High resolution - High Shadow - On Filter - Depends upon personal preference.

High FPS - High

Minimap

Autoscale - On

On Minimap - Depends upon personal preference.

Notch Screen - On

Users should remember that activating higher display and FPS settings may result in a dip in performance and quick battery drainage. Hence, they should avoid applying these settings on low-end devices.

Gamers can lower the Graphics and High resolution on their mid-end smartphones if they encounter any heating or lagging issues with Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

