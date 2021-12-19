Best Garena Free Fire settings to use for headshots in 2022

Garena Free Fire is among the few BR (Battle Royale) shooters to have eclipsed PUBG Mobile's player count. This has inspired developers to push for consistent updates and optimizations to further improve the gaming experience.

Although Free Fire lacks the physics and gun mechanics of high-end alternatives on Android and iOS, scoring headshots is just as satisfying as in any other shooter. Often, beginners tend to lack the expertise needed to score frequent headshots, and while that is partially down to their lack of practice, it could also be due to suboptimal in-game settings.

What should be the ideal settings for headshots in Free Fire (2022)

Players should note that adjusting the settings in Garena Free Fire will only assist in aim and movement. Scoring headshots at a higher frequency requires experience and skill, and as such, one should focus on practicing as well as on optimizing in-game settings.

Display settings

Display settings (Image via Garena Free Fire)

It is essential to have higher settings for graphics to receive a high-end output. One can get a better frame rate and upgraded display output with the following graphic settings:

Display

Graphics - Ultra High resolution - High Shadow - On Filter - Depends on personal preference.

High FPS - High

Minimap

Autoscale - On Minimap - Depends on personal preference.

Notch Screen - On

A higher framerate provides a noticeable edge in a match but may lead to excessive battery usage. Therefore, users can lower their settings if they encounter stutters and battery-related issues.

Sensitivity

Sensitivity adjustments (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Sensitivity is another setting which dominates aim and movement in the game. Players should adjust it as shown below in order to allow for comfortable swiping and sliding during a Free Fire match:

General: 96-100

96-100 Red Dot: 92-96

92-96 2x Scope: 78-82

78-82 4x Scope: 54-58

54-58 Sniper Scope: 48-52

48-52 Free Look: 76-80

Custom HUD

The HUD should be customized as per the comfort and grip (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The heads-up display is one of the most crucial aspects of any shooter, particularly when playing on a touchscreen with limited screen space. Users need to tweak the control layout to enhance the frequency of headshots and facilitate ease of use. Moreover, the HUD layout should be adjusted as per the grip and comfort of users.

After making all the adjustments, players can use the training mode to test out the new settings and practice scoring headshots.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views only.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee