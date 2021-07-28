Best Free Fire sensitivity for 4 GB RAM Android devices in July 2021

Free Fire is one of the most played and downloaded games in the battle royale genre. The title recorded billion-plus downloads from the Google Play Store. Players get intense BR experience in high-quality graphics and engaging in-game dynamics.

There are various maps and modes to explore, like clash squad and ranked arena. Players are also able to make changes to in-game settings like custom HUD and sensitivity settings. For players looking to enhance gameplay, tweak the sensitivity settings.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for 4 GB RAM Android

4 GB RAM is enough to handle all major frame drops and lag issues. Hence, players don't need to worry about frame drops due to faster animations and camera movements. Players can follow the discussed set of sensitivity settings for more headshots and accurate aim in Free Fire.

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

In the settings menu, players need to visit the Sensitivity menu. In the Sensitivity menu, reset the older sensitivity settings and apply new ones.

However, it is recommended that players must make some small tweaks to these sensitivity settings to get their perfect set of sensitivities for different scopes and free looks. Go to the training grounds and master the newly applied sensitivity settings.

Requirements to run Free Fire smoothly

Free Fire requires 1.3 GB of free space for a successful installation. For Android devices, the requirements to run Free Fire smoothly are 2 GB RAM and Android version 4.0.3 or higher. For iOS users, version 8.0 or higher is required to run the game.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views. All players should experiment with the game settings to find their comfort zone.

