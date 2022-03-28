BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly income, and more

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the popularity of Free Fire, which is also the reason for the growth of a large number of content creators all over the world.

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, or BlackPink Gaming, has become one of the most prominent female content creators of the battle royale title. She regularly streams on the channel and has garnered a massive audience on the platform. Her channel currently has 1.21 million subscribers, which increases every month.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available.

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire ID number and more details

BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire ID is 558477413, and these are her stats:

Lifetime stats

These are her lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has 11851 squad games to her name in Free Fire and has secured 2702 wins, which results in a win rate of approximately 22.79%. In the process, she has notched 30570 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.34.

In the duo mode, Miss Diya has made 11568 appearances, in which she has recorded 2004 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 17.32%. With 29307 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of approximately 3.06.

The content creator has also bettered her foes in 645 of the 6183 solo matches, possessing a win ratio of around 10.43%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.40, she has accumulated 13292 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of BlackPink Gaming (Image via Garena)

The ranked stats show that the YouTuber has played seven squad games and has emerged on top on four occasions, retaining a win percentage of 57.14%. She has notched over 21 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.

Finally, Miss Diya has participated in three ranked solo matches but has not yet found a single frag or win.

Monthly income

BlackPink Gaming earns approximately between $190 to $3k monthly (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Diya Hazarika started her journey on YouTube in mid-2019. In less than three years, she has established herself as one of the most popular faces in the community. She has more than 750 uploads on the channel, and many of these are live streams that have earned her over 83 million views in total.

As per Social Blade, the views for the previous month equals over 758k.

