BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Oussema "BNL" Elloumi is a Tunisian Free Fire player who has established a vast following around the world. He regularly uploads videos of gameplay highlights on the channel, which currently has more than 7.78 million subscribers.

He also streams several other games (like GTA 5) on Nimo TV, where he boasts 379.4k followers. BNL also commands a huge following on Instagram, with just under a million followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX to enjoy the battle royale experience.

What is BNL's Free Fire ID?

BNL's Free Fire ID is 297929835, and he is ranked Diamond 4 in the BR-Ranked mode. The user has the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

BNL's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has featured in 1310 solo games and has come out undefeated on 84 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 6.41%. He has secured 2634 eliminations while maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.15.

He has acquired 84 victories in 786 duo encounters, which comes down to a win rate of 10.68%. The content creator has scored 1451 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

BNL has participated in 30345 squad games and has secured 4203 victories, maintaining a win rate of 13.85%. The star player has notched 103056 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

Ranked stats

BNL's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

BNL has played 158 ranked squad matches and registered 18 victories, ensuring a win rate of 11.39%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.82 and has secured 395 frags.

He is yet to participate in any solo or duo ranked games.

Note: BNL's stats were recorded on 20 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

BNL's monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, BNL's expected monthly YouTube revenue falls within the range of $1.1K and $16.8K. His yearly income is estimated to lie between $12.6K and $201.9K.

YouTube channel

BNL began uploading videos to his channel a few years ago. The Tunisian Gamer currently has 425 videos on his channel that have accumulated over 552 million views.

The player's most viewed video has 13 million views and is one of his many gameplay highlights. BNL has amassed 30k subscribers and 4.206 million views over the past 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish