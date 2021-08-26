BNL vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) in Free Fire: Who has better K/D ratio and stats in August 2021?

Oussema Elloumi, aka BNL, is among the most prominent names in the Free Fire community. The YouTuber from the Middle East region currently boasts a subscriber count of over 7.22 million with 490.55 million views.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) is another Free Fire content creator who has garnered an enormous fan base. At the time of writing, he has 27.5 million with 4.62 billion views combined.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime statistics of BNL (Image via Free Fire)

BNL has 27452 squad games to his name and has 3796 first-place finishes, which converts to a win percentage of 13.82%. He has racked up 93016 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

In the duo mode, the player has 84 victories in the 774 matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.85%. At a K/D ratio of 2.09, the figure has 1443 frags.

Lastly, the renowned content creator has played 1253 solo games and has a win tally of 78, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.22%. In the process, he has 2417 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL hasn't played any ranked solo or duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, BNL has appeared in only the squad matches. He has secured 157 victories in the 994 games, retaining a win rate of 15.79%. BNL has collected 4183 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has great lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has been featured in 12083 squad matches and has triumphed in 2923 of them, equating to a win rate of 24.19%. He has bagged 45731 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Meanwhile, Total Gaming has bettered his foes in 347 of the 1778 duo games, which comes to a win percentage of 19.51%. In these matches, he has 7061 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.93.

Ajjubhai has also taken part in 956 solo matches and has 87 victories, translating to a win ratio of 9.10%. With 2440 kills, the content creator has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

His K/D ratio in ranked squad mode is 4.17 (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 426 ranked squad games and has a win tally of 65, making his win rate 15.25%. He has 1504 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played five matches and has two Booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 40.00%. Ajjubhai has secured 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The player has contented in seven solo games and has notched four kills with a K/D ratio of 0.57.

Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai has the upper hand over BNL in all lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

BNL hasn’t appeared in the ranked solo and duo modes, so the stats of both content creators cannot be compared in them. When it comes to the squad matches, BNL has the edge over Ajjubhai.

Note: The stats of BNL and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

