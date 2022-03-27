BTS Free Fire character outfits: Everything we know so far

Garena launched Free Fire's OB33 update on 23 March, and the BTS collaboration went online two days later, i.e., on 25 March. The new Free Fire x BTS collab is expected to bring a plethora of special edition collectibles in installments until mid-April.

The first batch of BTS-themed rewards has already made its way into the game that includes seven costume bundles, each based on designs by the boy band's members. Thus, players can access their games and make the BTS character outfits theirs through the collaborative event.

Readers, especially the BTS army members, should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the special edition bundles featured in the collaboration's event.

Garena Free Fire x BTS: Fans can acquire special edition bundles designed by Bangtan Boys

Event duration and other details

"Get BTS Outfits" event (Image via Garena)

Fans can spot seven bundles in the "Get BTS Outfits" collaborative event, which has started on 25 March. The limited-period event will stay online till 23 April; thus, players should exchange BTS crystals for the costume bundles before the end date.

BTS Crystal release calendar (Image via Garena)

Exchanging the outfit sets with BTS crystals is the only way to acquire them in the game. Hence, players will have to obtain the crystals in the game at first to use them for redemption. They can procure BTS crystals through the following three ways:

Collecting Neon Stick Tokens that users can further use to redeem BTS Crystals from 2 April

Collecting BTS Crystals after spending 2000 diamonds in the game

BTS Crystals via Moco Store (Lucky Royale)

One can collect BTS Crystals in the game until 16 April 2022.

Seven BTS costume bundles

The BTS Bundles in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

All of the BTS Free Fire bundles available in the "Get BTS Outfits" event are given as follows:

1) Deceptive Fearless Bundle

Enter Deceptive Fearless Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook)

Highlight and design: Deceptive Fearless bundle is a magenta-black outfit set that includes a hoodie and track pants. The costume set also has a cap and a mask outfit.

2) Tricky Jolly Bundle

Tricky Jolly Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Kim Tae-hyung (V)

Highlight and design: It is a green and black outfit set that resembles the clown.

3) Golden Undaunted Bundle

Golden Undaunted Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Park Ji-min (Jimin)

Highlight and design: The bundle has black bottoms with golden boots and a heavy golden chain in the place of the top.

4) True Charm Bundle

True Charm Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope)

Highlight and design: True Charm bundle has disco ball-like outfits that make its appearance quite funky. The silver-colored outfit set also flaunts similar special effects like its design.

5) Soldier Nightmare Bundle

Soldier Nightmare Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Min Yoon-gi (Suga)

Highlight and design: It is a black commando-like outfit set that boasts chains and a skull cap. However, the blue fire-like VFX across arms and legs is the highlight of the bundle.

6) Wave Breezer Bundle

Wave Breezer Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Kim Nam-joon (RM)

Highlight and design: Wave Breezer costume has a beach look, with character donning blue-colored boxers. The bundle also has shiny-blue wave-like special effects on the left arm.

7) Blush Flush Bundle

Blush Flush Bundle (Image via Garena)

Based on the design of Kim Seok-jin (Jin)

Highlight and design: It is an all-pink outfit set with a glowing headpiece. The bundle also has a heart design on the chest.

Players can redeem each bundle with one BTS Crystal in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Indian fans must note that Free Fire has been banned in the country, and they will have to download the MAX variant to access their accounts.

