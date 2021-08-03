Cerol's Free Fire UID, stats, real name, channel views, YouTube income details, and more

Lucio dos Santos Lima, popularly known as Cerol, is the co-founder of the famous Brazilian Free Fire organization Fluxo. The team finished 4th at the FFWs 2021 Singapore and 3rd at the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Series A - Stage 2.

A successful content creator on YouTube with 6.74 million subscribers, 150K of which have come in the past 30 days, he has garnered 14.61 million views in the same time frame.

Cerol's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1814853268. Cerol's stats in Free Fire as of August 3rd, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has taken part in 5083 squad games and has recorded 1095 first-place finishes, approximating a win rate of 21.54%. He has secured 17858 frags, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 4.48.

The content creator has registered 589 duo matches against his name and has triumphed in 69 of these, converting to a win percentage of 11.71%. With 3070 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.90.

Cerol has featured in 1077 solo games and has won 129 of these, resulting in a win rate of 11.97%. He has eliminated 5810 foes, adding up to a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lucio has secured 26 Booyahs in 108 squad games in the current ranked season, managing a win rate of 24.07%. He has 627 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.65.

The streamer has participated in 13 duo gamers and has one victory, ensuring a win percentage of 7.69%. He has notched 54 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The internet star has participated in 74 solo games and remained unbeaten 11 times, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.86%. He has 411 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.52.

Note: Cerol’s Free Fire stats have been recorded while writing the article. These will change as he plays further matches in the game.

Earnings

His earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Cerol earns approximately $3.7K to $58.5K monthly from his YouTube channel. As per Social Blade, his yearly income is between $43.8K and $701.5K.

YouTube Channel

Cerol started his YouTube journey with Rucoy Online back in September 2018 before later switching to Free Fire. The player has found quite the success with the content of the battle royale title and accumulated almost 500 million views in total. He also broadcasts Free Fire regularly on his YouTube channel.

