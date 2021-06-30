Chrono vs Hayato Firebrand: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Apart from its competitive battle royale matches, Garena Free Fire is also renowned for its unique character lineup. They have special abilities that aid players by providing an extra edge on the battleground.

Chrono is one of the most admired characters in the game, and Hayato Firebrand, aka Elite Hayato, is the awakened version of Hayato. Both are excellent choices, who are beneficial, while rank pushing in Clash Squad or Classic matches.

This article compares their abilities to determine who is better for Ranked matches in Free Fire.

Analyzing Chrono and Hayato Firebrand in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono's ability in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono owns an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this skill produces a force field that stops enemies from dealing 600 damage.

When inside the force field, players can shoot at opponents, and their movement speed also boosts by five percent. Every effect lasts three seconds and has a long CD of 200 seconds.

Time Turner boosts player movement speed by 15% at the maximum level. The effects last eight seconds and have a 170-second CD.

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand's ability in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill type: Passive

Hayato's passive ability is known as Bushido. He can also upgrade to an elite version named Hayato Firebrand, who possesses the passive ability known as Art of Blades.

This skill retains Hayato's original skill (Bushido) while also reducing frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of max HP loss of the player.

Verdict: Who is better?

Chrono and Hayato Firebrand are excellent choices in Free Fire. However, the latter's ability is more inclined towards aggressive gameplay in short and close-range combats. Hence, he is better for the Clash Squad mode.

Chrono will be better for Ranked matches as he will provide an instant defensive shield while rushing or amidst an ambush and can also enhance the movement speed of players.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.

Also read: Top 3 reasons why players should get Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Edited by Ravi Iyer