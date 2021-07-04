Chrono vs Luqueta: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad in Season 7?

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is known for its intense and fast-paced action. In this mode, two squads of four players each have to battle it out in seven rounds. The team that scores maximum points wins the match.

Players can use any Free Fire character in the Clash Squad mode. With the recent introduction of D-Bee, the game now has 40 characters for players to choose from. Except for the default characters (Primis and Nulla), each one of them has a unique ability.

Choosing a character with an ability that is best-suited to one's playing style will give players a significant advantage on the battleground.

This article compares two great Free Fire characters, Chrono and Luqueta, to determine which is a better pick for Clash Squad Season 7.

Analyzing Chrono and Luqueta in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono's ability in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono possesses an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that prevents opponents from inflicting 600 damage.

Players can shoot at opponents while inside the force field, and their movement speed also improves by 5%. The effects of this ability last for three seconds. They have a CD period of 200 seconds.

At its highest level, Time Turner boosts players' movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds, and the CD period is 170 seconds long.

Luqueta

Luqueta in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Hat Trick

Skill type: Passive

Luqueta has a passive ability called Hat Trick. At its base level, this ability increases the max HP by 8 whenever a player kills an enemy. A maximum of 35 HP can be recovered.

At its maximum level, the HP recovered with each kill increases to 18 per kill.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Luqueta and Chrono are great picks for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

However, while Luqueta has an incredibly useful HP recovery ability, it can only recuperate up to 35 HP.

Meanwhile, Chrono not only provides players with a defensive shield, but he also offers increased movement speed. These abilities give will players the upper hand in any fast-paced battle in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

Based on these factors, Chrono is a better pick than Luqueta for the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style.

