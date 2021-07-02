Chrono vs A124 vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is the most renowned custom room mode in Free Fire. It features players landing on the top of the Factory (a location on the Bermuda map) to fight against each other with bare hands or melee weapons. The last man standing wins the match.

Players can opt for any choice from the wide selection of characters in-game. However, the best characters will offer an extra edge during this challenge.

Therefore, this article compares Chrono, A124, and Skyler to determine who will be the best choice for the Factory Challenge.

Analyzing Chrono, Skyler, and A124 in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono's ability in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono possesses the active ability, Time Turner. At its default level, this skill creates a force field that prevents opponents from inflicting 600 damage.

Players may shoot at opponents while inside the force field, and their movement speed increases by 5%. The effect lasts three seconds and has a 200-second CD.

At its highest level, Time Turner increases player movement speed by 15%. The effects last eight seconds and have a CD length of 170 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Riptide Rhythm, Skyler's active skill, creates sound waves capable of destroying five gloo walls within a 50m radius. Each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery by four points at the default level. This effect has a 60-second CD.

Skyler's ability creates a sonic wave capable of breaking five gloo walls within 100 meters at max level. The CD is reduced to 40 seconds, and the HP recovery points are increased to nine points per gloo wall.

A124

A124 in Free Fire

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Skill type: Active

A124 has the active skill called Thrill of Battle. It converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds at its default level (level 1). However, at the maximum level (level 6), A124 converts 60 EP into HP within 4 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

As the Factory Challenge features fistfights, the abilities of Skyer and A124 are not suitable. If the custom rule allows gloo wall grenades and EP restoration, only then can these two be beneficial.

Otherwise, Chrono is the best choice among the three as his ability offers movement speed to the players. It gives an extra edge to them while fistfighting.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

