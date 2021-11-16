COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for battle royale players?

COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire are among the most downloaded mobile battle royale shooters. The former boasts a high-end quality alongside the legacy of the Call of Duty franchise. At the same time, the latter, with over a billion downloads on Google Play Store, has breached many barriers of popularity.

Free Fire is more favorable for entry-level and budget smartphones with its minimum system requirements. However, it cannot compete with COD Mobile in terms of graphics and performance. So it is safe to assume that both games cater to different sections of players.

However, both titles are comparable based on features and in-game experience when it comes to the BR mode.

COD Mobile and Free Fire: Which game offers a better battle royale experience

System requirements

COD Mobile

COD Mobile download size (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.3 and above

- Android 4.3 and above Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2 GB (Recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.0.28

- 1.0.28 Download size - 1.51 GB (Variable)

Free Fire

Free Fire: System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2GB for smooth gameplay)

- 1 GB (Recommended 2GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.66.2

- 1.66.2 Download size - 777 MB (Variable)

Comparison of battle royale modes

Characters and abilities

Free Fire has more variety in terms of character skills (Image via Free Fire)

There are some similarities between both titles, and character abilities are outside of the other fundamental features. Players can equip their desired character skills before dropping in a match.

There is more variety and versatility in the character abilities in Free Fire than the Operator skills in COD Mobile. Therefore, Free Fire has an advantage of quantity and quality here.

Maps and modes

There are more maps in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Both games have the classic battle royale mode, with Free Fire boasting more maps with varying terrains and plantations. In comparison, COD Mobile lacks variety in the number maps but has more modes like Alcatraz (map/model), Sniper Challenge, Blitz mode, and many other temporary sub-modes.

Graphics and other optimizations

COD Mobile boasts a superior quality of graphics (Image via COD Mobile)

There are just three maps in COD Mobile — Blackout, Isolated, and Alcatraz (temporary). Each has brilliant detailing, even at low graphic settings. That's why it's miles ahead of Free Fire in terms of graphic optimization and gun mechanics.

Which game has the better battle royale mode?

COD Mobile vs Free Fire (Image via Activision/Garena)

It is tough to decide which title is better as both excel at different aspects. COD Mobile has more immersive gameplay with better detailing and a high-end experience. Free Fire, on the other hand, has more variety in character abilities that make the game more fun.

Hence, it boils down to the personal preference of the users on which battle royale game they choose.

Edited by Ravi Iyer