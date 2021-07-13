Codashop top-up offer for Indian Free Fire players: All you need to know

As a result of numerous events, collaborations, and more, various cosmetic items have been periodically introduced into Garena Free Fire. Users can generally obtain such exclusive content if they are willing to spend diamonds, one of the game's currencies.

However, they cannot acquire diamonds for free, and players must invest their own money to purchase them. Top-up websites are one way to do this.

Due to the regular offers that it runs, Codashop is considered one of the best websites in the community.

Details about purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Codashop

Codashop currently has a special offer for Indian users to get the Lethal Finstooth Mini Uzi Crate and receive up to ₹500 cashback via the PayTM Wallet. However, they have to purchase a minimum of 310 diamonds to avail of this.

Given below is a guide on how gamers can purchase Free Fire diamonds using Codashop:

Step 1: They first have to go to the official Codashop website here.

Players should click on the "Free Fire" option after reaching the Codashop website

Step 2: When users reach the website, they need to click on the "Free Fire" option.

Users should select the top-up and payment method

Step 3: Subsequently, they should enter their Player ID into the text field. Players then have to select aspects like the required recharge/top-up and payment method.

Modes of payment available are:

PayTM UPI Net Banking

Note: They can also add their email account if they desire to get the receipt for the purchase.

Step 4: Users will finally need to make a successful purchase on Codashop, and the diamonds will soon be added to their Free Fire accounts.

Price of diamonds on Codashop

For those who aren't aware of the pricing of diamonds on Codashop, here are the exact rates:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

