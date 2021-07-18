DDG Gamers' Free Fire ID, guild name, stats, monthly income, and more

The increase in the popularity of Free Fire has widened the scope for players in content creation. DDG Gamer’s started creating content less than 1.5 years ago and already boasts more than two million subscribers.

He regularly uploads various Free Fire compilations, tips, and tricks videos to his channel. This has earned him extensive viewership, with the total view count on his channel reading more than 247 million.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 438298012. DDG Gamers’ stats as of July 18th, 2021, are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

DDG Gamers has recorded 6287 squad games and has bettered his foes in 1365 of these, securing a win rate of 21.71%. He bagged 16169 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.29.

The content creator has participated in 2161 duo matches and has clinched 372 of these, maintaining a win percentage of 17.21%. With 4420 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 2.47.

Lastly, he has posted 1706 solo games and has won 140 times, retaining a win percentage of 8.20%. DDG Gamers notched 2545 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

DDG Gamers has not featured in any ranked solo, duo, or squad games in the ongoing season.

CS Career

CS Career stats (Image via Free Fire)

He has competed in 2034 squad games and has bettered his foes on 1499 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 73.70%. With a KDA of 2.94, he has notched 11274 kills.

Note: DD Gamer's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Guild name and ID

His guild name is DDG, and his guild ID is 69718573.

Monthly income

His earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, DDG Gamers is estimated to earn between $7.1K - $113.3K per month from his YouTube channel.

YouTube channel

His journey on YouTube began with his first upload back in March 2020, and since then, there has been no turning back. He has achieved tremendous success and accumulated over two million subscribers. He has more than 248 million views combined on his channel.

