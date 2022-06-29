DDG Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Free Fire’s success, followed by the launch of the MAX version, has built a broad audience that has been ever-growing. This large audience has incentivized gamers to take up the role of content creation and streaming, with many finding unparalleled success in this sphere.

DDG Gamers is a popular name in the Indian community. The player regularly uploads content around the ongoing events on the server, along with fun pranks and compilations. This has earned him 3.52 million subscribers on the channel, which is gradually increasing.

He also commands a good following on Instagram, with more than 100k followers at the moment.

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID

DDG Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID is 2501216282. He has achieved the Grandmaster tier in the BR-Ranked mode and is placed in Heroic in the CS-Ranked. His numbers in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has acquired 15344 eliminations in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

DDG Gamers has entered 983 solo games and come out victorious 129 times, adding to a win rate of 13.12%. He has eliminated 2489 opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.91.

He has secured 248 first place in 796 duo matches, ensuring a win ratio of 31.15%. The Indian star has raked in 2317 kills, contributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.23.

The player has registered 1295 Booyahs in 3015 squad games, acquiring a win percentage of 42.95%. With 15344 frags to his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 8.92.

Ranked stats

The content creator maintains a K/D ratio of more than 20 in squad games (Image via Garena)

The content creator has joined six ranked duo encounters, wherein he has outplayed the opposition only once for a win percentage of 16.67%. He has sustained a K/D ratio of 5.40, alongside 27 frags.

The YouTuber has participated in 395 squad matches, where his squad has been undefeated on 253 occasions, securing a win rate of 64.05%. He has acquired 2863 kills at an unbelievable K/D ratio of 20.16.

Note: The gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 29 June 2022. These are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

DDG Gamers’ estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates DDG Gamers’ monthly earnings through his YouTube channel to range between $7.3K and $116.9K. The website further estimates that this Free Fire YouTuber makes around $87.7K to $1.4M yearly.

YouTube channel

DDG Gamer has been uploading on the channel since 2020, surpassing the 500k subscriber mark by year-end. With the start of 2021, he hit the important 1 million subscriber milestone, which has increased more than 3.5 times.

The gamer has uploaded over 600 videos to the channel and garnered more than 506 million views. Even the previous month, he posted 160k subscribers while gaining 29.234 million channel views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far