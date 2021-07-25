Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

Content creator Devendra Biroka, also known as Dev Alone, is best known for his videos about Garena Free Fire. Even with his disability to play with only one hand, he continues to portray excellent gameplay, becoming an inspiration for many in the community.

He regularly streams and uploads videos on YouTube. The number of subscribers to his channel currently stands at 1.17 million, with 57.9 million views.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Dev Alone has competed in 21141 squad games and has 6853 victories, which leads to a win percentage of 32.41%. He killed 68111 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has appeared in 2257 matches and has a winning tally of 483, maintaining a win rate of 21.40%. At a K/D ratio of 3.85, he has 6822 frags.

The content creator has also featured in 1774 solo games and has 253 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.26%. He has racked up 6336 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Dev Alone has 217 squad matches to his name in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 65 occasions, converting to a win rate of 29.95%. With 1017 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.69.

Devendra hasn't played any ranked games in the solo and duo modes.

Note: Dev Alone's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Discord link

Dev Alone's server (Image via Discord)

Players can use this link to join Dev Alone’s Discord server.

Dev Alone’s monthly income

Monthly income of Dev Alone (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates present on Social Blade, the monthly income of Dev Alone is between $264 - $4.2K.

YouTube channel

Dev Alone has been streaming creating videos related to the game for quite a while. Presently, there are 492 videos on his channel. As stated above, he has 1.17 million subscribers and 57.9 million views combined.

Clicking here will redirect users to Dev Alone’s YouTube channel.

