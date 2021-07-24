Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 start date and leaked rewards revealed

Diamonds can be used to purchase a wide range of cosmetics like costumes and emotes in Free Fire. The Elite Pass can also provide users with such rewards.

Obtaining rewards in the tier-based reward system requires players to collect specific amounts of badges. There is a new pass released by the developers each month that contains tons of new items. Users can complete daily and weekly missions to earn badges.

Players are excited about the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39. Here are all the latest details available about it, including a few leaked rewards.

Details about the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39

Release date

The current pass will conclude at the end of the month (Image via Free Fire)

The ongoing Elite Pass, i.e., Season 38, will run till July 31st. The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 will begin on August 1st.

As always, two paid variants of the pass, Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, will be available for 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds respectively. A pre-order phase, a few days prior to the release, is also anticipated.

Leaked Rewards

The rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 39 were leaked a while ago. Here are a few of them:

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Check out the following video to get an insight into the complete leaked rewards:

Steps to purchase

Once the pass begins, you can follow the steps below to purchase it:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the “Elite Pass” icon.

Step 2: The new pass will appear; press the “Upgrade” option.

Step 3: Choose between either of the two paid versions and make a successful purchase to acquire the pass.

Also read: Free Fire rewards: How to get free McLaren skins, backpack, and more this week

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Gautham Balaji