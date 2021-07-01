Free Fire Season 38 Elite Pass: List of free rewards revealed

The Elite Pass is one of the best ways for players to acquire rewards in Free Fire. To progress through the pass and obtain themed cosmetic items, players need to earn badges by completing numerous daily and weekly missions.

Free Fire's Season 38 Elite Pass began earlier today. As always, players can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds. There is also a Free Pass, but it offers limited rewards compared to the paid variant.

Also read: M8N’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Free rewards of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38

Free Fire Elite Pass offers a plethora of rewards, even in the free variant

Here is a list of free rewards along with the required number of badges that players can obtain from Elite Pass Season 38:

50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)

Bounty Boss (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

3x Scan (Unlocks at 10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)

Guns for Hire T-Shirt (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)

300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)

Most Wanted T-Shirt (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)

The pursuer (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)

500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)

Guns for Hire Backpack (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)

500x Universal Fragment (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

End date

The Free Fire Elite Pass begins at the start of every month and concludes at the end of the same month.

Elite Pass Season 38 will come to an end on June 31st, 2021.

Also read: Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh