Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Devendra Singh Biroka is widely known in the Indian Free Fire community by his IGN and the name of the YouTube channel, Dev Alone. Despite being differently abled, the player has established a reputation for himself thanks to his exceptional skills.

Dev Alone plays the battle royale title with a single hand and manages to execute some skilled gameplay. The player can be found regularly streaming the battle royale title on his channel, which currently has 1.2 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

What is Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID?

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID is 279122300. He is ranked Heroic in both the BR and CS Ranked modes in the battle royale title.

His stats as of today are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Devendra Singh has participated in 1803 solo matches and crushed opponents on 255 occasions, securing a win rate of 14.14%. He has secured 6373 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Dev Alone has played 2266 duo games and been victorious on 484 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.35%. He has amassed 6846 frags while retaining a K/D ratio of 3.84.

He has made 23343 appearances in squad games and has fought hard to secure 7608 Booyahs with a win rate of 32.59%. He has notched 79807 kills in these games, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.07.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has featured in 104 squad games and registered a win tally of 34 matches, adding to a win rate of 32.69%. The YouTuber has also accumulated 513 frags, which has ensured a K/D ratio of 7.33.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Note: The player’s stats were recorded on 4 July 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Dev Alone's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted by Social Blade, Devendra Singh Biroka’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is approximately in the range of $51 - $821. Furthermore, the website also approximates his yearly earnings to be between $616 and $9.9K.

YouTube channel

Devendra started the Dev Alone channel in June 2019. He had a very successful 2020, ending the year with just under a million subscribers. Since then, the channel’s growth has been relatively slow.

He has uploaded more than 750 videos so far, and the videos have over 66.581 million cumulative views. In the last 30 days alone, Devendra has garnered 205.365k video views.

