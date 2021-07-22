DJ Alok vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Aggressive gameplay is an essential part of Garena Free Fire. This gameplay strategy enhances the chances of winning in the title, but players should be equipped with proper equipment and characters to survive the Battle Royale.

Since Battle Royale is all about survival, players who play aggressively must blend their survival capabilities with aggression. To suit their gameplay style, players should go for stronger characters like Alok, Wukong, Xayne, A124, etc.

However, with an abundance of characters, it sometimes becomes confusing for players to choose between a balanced character like DJ Alok or a defense-oriented one like A124.

This article will analyze both characters according to their aggressive capabilities to clear out that dilemma.

Free Fire characters: DJ Alok, A124, and their capabilities

Alok

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is one of the oldest and strongest Free Fire Characters with an active ability called Drop the Beat. Players can activate the character's ability to create an aura that expands over a five-meter radius.

At the base level, this aura helps in upscaling the movement speed of the teammates by 10%, while players can benefit from the increase in HP at the rate of five per second. These effects last five seconds and cannot be stacked.

Players can further upgrade the capabilities of Drop the Beat through six levels as follows:

Agility: 10% Duration: 5s Agility: 11% Duration: 6s Agility: 12% Duration: 7s Agility: 13% Duration: 8s Agility: 14% Duration: 9s Agility: 15% Duration: 10s

A124

A124: Thrill of Battle (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, A124 has a backstory as a Robot whose active ability Thrill of Battle proves vital in defense and aggression. Gamers can activate A124's ability to convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds at a Cooldown of 10 seconds.

A124 is highly potent when quickly healing oneself or rushing at a single opponent without any worry of much damage. However, A124 is not great when it comes to handling multiple enemies at the same time.

A124's Thrill of Battle can be upgraded through six levels as follows:

EP: 20 EP: 26 EP: 33 EP: 41 EP: 50 EP: 60

Which character is better for an aggressive playstyle?

Both characters have their designated set of capabilities that work efficiently in certain situations. However, Alok offers better versatility in either a solo game, a duo, or a squad game mode.

On the other hand, A124 is an excellent option for rushing in solo games but does not seem effective as an aggressive option in different modes. Hence, Alok is the clear winner out of the two Free Fire characters.

Also read: Top 5 most popular Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu