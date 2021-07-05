DJ Alok vs D-bee: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked matches?

Garena Free Fire features several rank tiers, and players grind matches to move up those tiers. However, grinding to the top is not easy, and players need to have the right character to enjoy the maximum benefit on the ground.

With the recent inclusion of D-Bee, there are now 40 characters for players to choose from. Each has a unique skill that aids them significantly during battle.

Today's article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and D-Bee to see who will be better for the Ranked mode matches in Free Fire.

Analyzing DJ Alok and D-Bee in Garena Free Fire

D-Bee

D-Bee's ability in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Bullet Beats

Skill type: Passive

D-Bee, according to Free Fire's description, is a street dancer who enjoys attending music events. Bullet Beats is the passive skill he possesses.

At its most basic level, this ability improves the movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 10% when players fire while moving. At D-Bee's maximum level, the movement speed rises by 15%, while accuracy improves by 35%.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active skill in Free Fire, and at the base level, it generates a 5m aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At level 6, the maximum level of DJ Alok, the ability boosts ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Also read: Xayne vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in Season 7?

Verdict: Who is better?

D-Bee is an excellent choice for the Clash Squad and Ranked modes as he improves accuracy while moving and firing. It is helpful during short fights, but D-Bee's ability falls short when compared to DJ Alok's ability.

DJ Alok heals players and also increases the movement speed. Hence, this versatile skill is beneficial for both passive and aggressive players in Ranked mode matches.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.

Also read: New D-Bee character in Free Fire: Price, ability, and more details revealed

Edited by Ravi Iyer