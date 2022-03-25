Easiest way to get V Badge in Garena Free Fire for everyone (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire's unparalleled fame can be attributed to various reasons. Content creators and streamers are among the reasons why Garena's BR shooter has become wildly popular. YouTubers provide a direct or indirect promotion to in-game content, new updates, or special events.

Therefore, to support Free Fire content creators, Garena introduced its Partner Program that grants several perks and a unique emblem. The special emblem known as V Badge that is visible in the player's profile has been awarded to quite a low number of Free Fire content creators.

The following section will discuss how YouTubers can readily acquire V Badge in Free Fire MAX and the original game.

Garena Free Fire's Partner Program: How can creators readily acquire the V Badge in the game

Prerequisites to apply for the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, V Badges are a rare sight in the game. In the case of the Indian server, there are a few hundred gamers who have acquired V Badge in the game. Thus, one can call V Badge arguably the rarest item in the game.

The only way to acquire the V Badge in the game is through the Partner Program. Readers can take a look at the prerequisites that creators have to fulfill before applying for the Partner Program:

The YouTubers' primary channel subscriber count should be at least 100,000 subscribers.

The percentage of Free Fire content featured on the primary channel in the last 30 days should be at least 80%.

The channel must have an aggregate of 300,000 views on the channel in the previous 30 days.

Creators should maintain the consistency of the quality of the content and Social Media activity.

The content featured on the channel should be non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

Another prerequisite for the Partner Program is a hard-working attitude with professionalism.

It is essential to have a drive for success and a passion for gaming.

The benefits of a V Badge (Image via Garena)

These conditions are essential for players to apply for the Program on the official website. Their applications will be considered and approved by the developers. However, users should note that devs can reject their applications, and the eligibility criteria are meant solely for the application.

Gamers who own a YouTube channel and want to earn the V Badge should upload more videos. They must avoid using any foul language and keep the flow consistent and frequent, which will allow them to tackle the YouTube algorithm. Additionally, the maintenance and growth of subscriber counts is necessary.

Players should also enhance their gameplay skill-set and take part in esports tournaments more frequently. A professional gaming career can also open a gateway for acquiring V Badge. Players can also consider the Booyah app if they want to earn fame as content creators.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned Free Fire India as of 14 February 2022. Players can download the MAX variant to enjoy the in-game content.

