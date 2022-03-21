How rare is V Badge in Garena Free Fire MAX on the Indian server?

Content creators and streamers have been a significant source of promotion for Free Fire MAX since Garena launched the same in September 2021. YouTubers have also been one of the reasons for the popularity of the original BR shooter, Free Fire.

Hence, in a bid to support the creators that produced Free Fire MAX and the original game's content, Garena introduced the Partner Program. As per the special support program for YouTubers, the developers provided them with some special perks.

The profile of the gamers, who have been a part of the Partner Program in Free Fire MAX, features a special emblem called V Badge. Although the V Badge program is open for every content creator, the conditions make it quite rare among the game's community.

Partner Program of Free Fire MAX: The conditions of the program have made V Badge pretty rare (Indian server)

Prerequisites for the V Badge and the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

There has not been any official number for the Indian server players who have V Badge in their ID, but it is expected to be a few hundred. Some reports have also suggested the numbers to be even less than 200 hundred users. Therefore, considering the sample size of the Indian userbase, V Badge is arguably the rarest item to get in Free Fire MAX.

The reason behind the rarity of the V Badge is the conditions that apply to those who desire to have it. The eligibility criteria as per Garena for its Partner Program are as follows:

YouTubers who desire to join the program must have at least 100,000 subscribers on their primary channel.

The primary channel should feature as much as 80% of content related to Free Fire (and its MAX variant). The content taken into consideration will be of the last 30 days.

The aggregate of the views channel for the past 30 days should be a minimum of 300,000

Creators' quality of the content and the activity on Social Media must remain consistent.

YouTubers should also keep in mind that the videos they push on their channel are non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

A hard-working attitude with professionalism is another prerequisite for the program.

The final condition for the program is related to creators' drive for success and passion for gaming.

After considering the eligibility criteria, it is quite difficult for most creators to fulfill all the conditions. Hence, it is pretty hard to spot a gamer with a V-Badge during an in-game match.

Perks after getting a V Badge (Image via Garena)

However, creators can get a plethora of perks after integrating themselves with Garena's Partner Program. These benefits vary from in-game rewards, diamonds, custom rooms to featuring on exclusive streams, invitations to esports tournaments, and many more.

Readers can click here to know more about applying for the V Badge on the Partner Program website.

