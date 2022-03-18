How to get V Badge in Garena Free Fire MAX in India: Partner Program details revealed

Including the MAX version, Garena Free Fire is one of the most played Battle Royale mobile games globally. Ever since the launch of the title, its popularity has been exponential.

Its YouTube viewership is also phenomenal. Many individuals who started their journey with the game just a couple of years ago have now become YouTube stars.

Garena launched a scheme for creators called the Free Fire Partner Program to expand the community. Numerous content creators and streamers in the circle can be seen with a V Badge that shows their enrollment in the program.

The V Badge is located alongside the in-game nickname. Its presence makes the user feel superior in the community. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Many more perks can be enjoyed after joining the program. However, there are a few requirements to get enrolled.

Free Fire Partner Program: Guide for Indian users to get V Badge in MAX version

To get the V Badge, an individual should have a decent audience in the community, i.e., YouTube. A high-traffic Facebook page can also be considered. Before applying for the program, influencers must adhere to the following requirements:

Eligibility and requirements for V Badge (Partner Program)

Users should adhere to at least these criteria (Image via Garena)

At least 100K subscribers on an active YouTube channel.

User should have uploaded 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days.

Minimum 300K views on the channel in the past 30 days.

Should be active in social media and post content regularly.

Clean, non-offensive, and violence-free engaging content

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together with the game

Individuals should note that meeting all the requirements and criteria doesn't confirm their selection into the program. Officials have an internal review process for every single application with limited seats open for the best and budding creators.

Perks of getting V Badge (Partner Program)

Reasons why influencers want to join the program (Image via Garena)

Free in-game rewards, custom room cards, and diamonds

Financial Compensation

Advance access to the content

Feature on official social media handles

Access to official observer Free Fire team

Redeem codes for giveaways to the fans

Access to communicate with Free Fire official team directly

Invites to tournaments and esports events

Exclusive FF merchandise

Note: Financial compensation is only for those with a minimum of 500K subscribers on the channel and 95% Free Fire related content.

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Users can go through these steps to enroll in the partner program and get a V badge:

Step 1: Open the webpage "https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/" on a browser, or use this link to go directly.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' option.

Step 3: You'll be redirected to a google form that will ask for some legal information.

Fields may ask for legitimate details like your official name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, the reason for joining the program, type of content you upload, address, etc.

Step 4: Fill out the form and submit it.

Be patient after applying, as it may take several days. Each application is reviewed manually by Garena staff; hence, the result might be delayed.

Note: Garena might not be accepting applications for a specific period. Influencers should keep visiting the webpage and be active.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha