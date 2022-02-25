×
Create
Notifications

How to join Free Fire Partner Program to get exclusive benefits and rewards

Free Fire Partner Program is not accepting responses at the moment (Image via Garena)
Free Fire Partner Program is not accepting responses at the moment (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 25, 2022 02:11 PM IST
Feature

The scope of Free Fire-related content creation and streaming has grown exponentially in recent years as several users have dived into this field. Even the game's developers have established a Partner Program to assist content creators to their true potential.

It is a dream come true for all gamers to be a part of it, and the key reason for this is the numerous rewards that the developers offer. These benefits will undoubtedly assist them in their personal growth as content creators.

Note: Due to Free Fire being banned in India, users from the country are advised not to submit applications.

Everything to know about Free Fire Partner Program

Perks and requirements

The perks and requirements (Image via Garena)
The perks and requirements (Image via Garena)

Here is an extensive list of benefits that are as follows:

  • In-game perks like diamonds, custom room cards, and more
  • Financial compensation which is limited to certain channels
  • Access the content beforehand
  • Features on official social media handles
  • Redeem codes for giveaways to the fans
  • Communication with the official team
  • Invitation to events and tournaments
  • Merchandise

The requirements listed are as follows:

  • YouTube channel with 100k subscribers
  • Minimum of 80% content around the game in the previous month
  • 300k views on the channel for 30 days
  • Non-offensive content which also abides by Garena's policy
  • Consistent content quality, social media presence, and more

These are just the basic criteria, and the YouTube channels are reviewed across several parameters to select the best applications.

Steps to joining the program

Players can only submit their applications if they meet all of the requirements listed above. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that they will be picked for the program even after fulfilling the basic criteria. They should follow the steps outlined below to send in their application.

Step 1: Gamers should click on this link to access the Free Fire Partner Program website.

Tap on the apply now button (Image via Garena)
Tap on the apply now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the given webpage, users must click on the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen to be redirected to the Google form.

Step 3: Players must fill in all the details accurately, including name, contact information, ID proof, channel name, subscribers, and more. After submitting it, they will hear back from the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is essential to understand that the Google form is no longer taking responses, and when a new round of entries opens up, eligible individuals should not miss out on this opportunity.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी