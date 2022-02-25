How to join Free Fire Partner Program to get exclusive benefits and rewards

The scope of Free Fire-related content creation and streaming has grown exponentially in recent years as several users have dived into this field. Even the game's developers have established a Partner Program to assist content creators to their true potential.

It is a dream come true for all gamers to be a part of it, and the key reason for this is the numerous rewards that the developers offer. These benefits will undoubtedly assist them in their personal growth as content creators.

Note: Due to Free Fire being banned in India, users from the country are advised not to submit applications.

Everything to know about Free Fire Partner Program

Perks and requirements

The perks and requirements (Image via Garena)

Here is an extensive list of benefits that are as follows:

In-game perks like diamonds, custom room cards, and more

Financial compensation which is limited to certain channels

Access the content beforehand

Features on official social media handles

Redeem codes for giveaways to the fans

Communication with the official team

Invitation to events and tournaments

Merchandise

The requirements listed are as follows:

YouTube channel with 100k subscribers

Minimum of 80% content around the game in the previous month

300k views on the channel for 30 days

Non-offensive content which also abides by Garena's policy

Consistent content quality, social media presence, and more

These are just the basic criteria, and the YouTube channels are reviewed across several parameters to select the best applications.

Steps to joining the program

Players can only submit their applications if they meet all of the requirements listed above. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that they will be picked for the program even after fulfilling the basic criteria. They should follow the steps outlined below to send in their application.

Step 1: Gamers should click on this link to access the Free Fire Partner Program website.

Tap on the apply now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the given webpage, users must click on the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen to be redirected to the Google form.

Step 3: Players must fill in all the details accurately, including name, contact information, ID proof, channel name, subscribers, and more. After submitting it, they will hear back from the team.

It is essential to understand that the Google form is no longer taking responses, and when a new round of entries opens up, eligible individuals should not miss out on this opportunity.

Edited by Shaheen Banu