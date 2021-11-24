Elite Moco vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for BR mode?

The battlegrounds of Free Fire are diverse with unique landscapes. With so many pets, characters, and weapons available, players must always expect the unexpected during a match.

Speaking of which, two characters stand out for their ability to consistently surprise enemies in combat — Elite Moco and Wukong. One is gifted with the power of sight, while the other enjoys confusing the enemy. Which one is better? Read on to find out.

Elite Moco vs Wukong: Abilities explained

1) Elite Moco

Once awakened, Elite Moco has no equal in Free Fire when it comes to tracking the enemy. Enigma's Eye is an upgraded version of Hacker's Eye and is more powerful. While the base ability remains the same, it now has bonus perks.

At the max level, when shot at, enemies remain tagged for 6.5 seconds, with information being shared with all teammates. Additionally, when opponents move after being marked, the duration of the tag can last up to 11 seconds.

2) Wukong

Wukong is a mischief-maker in Free Fire. Camouflage enables players to turn into a bush and hide. At the max level, the ability's cooldown is set at 200 seconds and lasts for 15 seconds.

Additionally, the ability resets upon knocking down an enemy, allowing gamers to use it once more. However, there is a drawback to this skill. Players will incur a speed reduction of 20% while in the bush form.

Elite Moco vs Wukong: Combat uses in Free Fire

1) Elite Moco

Elite Moco's ability focuses on scouting and tracking enemies. She is the perfect character to have in a squad. With her help, teammates can track and quickly take down opponents in gunfights. Characters like Maro gain additional benefits as well.

2) Wukong

Wukong's ability is somewhat situational in Free Fire. It's great for users who want to cause mischief or ambush enemies. This character is mainly suited for solo players who want to enjoy the game.

Elite Moco vs Wukong: Conclusion

Elite Moco and Wukong have unique skills in Free Fire. However, when it comes to practicality, Moco wins by a landslide. While turning into a bush may be fun, supporting the team by tracking enemies is invaluable.

Furthermore, even though Wukong is a great character, the bush ability doesn't work well in open places. Given that opponents can spot a moving bush, getting shot and eliminated is a real possibility.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

