Every method to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire Heroes Arise version

Garena Free Fire Heroes Arise, commonly known as the OB33 version, is the most recent installment of the game. As usual, the developers have included lots of fresh content, including features, cosmetics, etc.

The majority of the newly incorporated exclusive items require the expense of diamonds. However, many users are free-to-play and cannot afford to spend real money on buying the in-game currency.

As a result, individuals are on the lookout for approaches that can reward them with free diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised not to play it or even download it on their devices. They may, however, play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

Garena Free Fire Heroes Arise: All possible methods to get free diamonds

5) Redeem codes

Redeem codes have to be used on the redemption site

One of the primary methods for gamers to get Free Fire rewards is utilizing the special redeem codes that Garena releases. On particular occasions, they may even include the premium in-game currency of Free Fire, i.e., diamonds.

Therefore, users must keep tabs on the redeem codes for their servers. They can click here to check out the latest list of codes.

4) Custom rooms and giveaways

Giveaways and custom rooms are regularly hosted by content creators (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite players not being guaranteed diamonds with this method, it is worth trying. In essence, several well-known live streamers and content creators generally host custom rooms and giveaways, and users can test their luck by participating in them.

As a result, they are recommended to keep an eye on the free giveaways and custom rooms.

3) GPT websites and apps

GPT (Get-Paid-To) applications and websites are pretty prevalent on the internet. They essentially need players to complete specific offers such as surveys.

At a later stage, individuals can redeem products such as gift cards and other such items that they can then use to purchase diamonds.

Swagbucks, YSense, Poll Pay, and Easy Rewards are just a few of the top websites and mobile applications that can be incorporated.

2) Booyah!

BOOYAH! can also be used if gamers want to get free diamonds (Image via Play Store)

Booyah, an application by Garena, is yet another excellent choice for individuals wishing to obtain the in-game currency at no cost. Numerous events are hosted on it, and gamers can earn tons of rewards by participating. A few times, diamonds or items like gift cards are included as grand prizes.

However, gamers must link their Free Fire accounts to the Booyah app.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The top spot is Google Opinion Rewards, the best option available for individuals seeking to earn free diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Users have to complete surveys given by the app to receive Google Play Credits in exchange for their participation.

Later, once enough credits have been gathered, they can directly buy the diamonds within the battle royale title itself.

