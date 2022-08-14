Fact Check: Can Free Fire diamond generator get you banned?

With the increase in the gameplay quality of Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant, the in-game content has also diversified due to consistent updates. Furthermore, players can purchase a series of items in the game that cost diamonds.

Thus, diamonds, being the in-game currency of Free Fire, have lots of significance. However, their expensive exchange rates are unaffordable for a section of users. Hence, many often try methods like hacks and generators to get free diamonds.

Diamond generators for free in-game currency can lead to account suspensions in Garena Free Fire

Diamond generators are often identified with keywords like "100% Working," "Get free diamonds," "Generate 100,000 diamonds," and anything similar. Therefore, they are more clickbaity in nature than actually helpful.

Still, even if gamers can claim free in-game currency, it may result in their accounts getting banned.

The reason behind the ban is the diamond generators/hacks that try to modify or interact with the game clients. Therefore, these programs violate Garena's anti-hack policy and put the individuals' accounts in a vulnerable position.

The rest of the work is completed by the anti-cheat system, i.e., detection and suspension.

Actions that may result in account suspensions (Image via Garena)

Readers can look at the developers' stand on cheating in FF/FF MAX:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Additionally, the team has also clearly mentioned the consequences of any online advertisement regarding free or cheap diamonds and other in-game items:

"Anyone who offers you free in-game stuff isn't doing it to be nice. Money from gamers has become valuable scams for con artists. Only buy your in-game diamonds from legitimate sources, and never trust an offer that sounds too good to be true."

Thus, users should avoid using a diamond generator or hack and report a hack (APK/mod) or hackers via Garena's help center. Here's how they can do the same:

Step 1: Players should copy the link "https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us," paste it into their web browser to access the help center, and click the sign-in button.

Step 2: On the zendesk login page, they can select their preferred platform attached to their game accounts.

Step 3: After logging in, gamers may click on their profile and choose the "Submit a Request" option.

Step 4: They need to select the game from the available options (which vary with servers).

Step 5: Individuals have to fill in the particulars, choose the type of hack they found online or the enemy was using, upload evidence (APK of hack or video of a hacker), and tap on "submit."

Note: Garena Free Fire is no longer legally available in India after its ban in February 2022. Thus, fans should refrain from installing the game from any unauthorized means and download Free Fire MAX, which is still active.

