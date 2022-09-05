Fact Check: Can Free Fire skin tools get you banned?

Free Fire players value cosmetics like gun skins, outfits, and other vanity items, and users always keep an eye out for new items to add to their collection while playing the battle royale title. These items are available across multiple avenues, including the in-game store, events, Luck Royales, and more.

Most cosmetics require gamers to shell out diamonds, the game's primary currency. Users often face the problem of not having enough in-game currency and sometimes look for free alternatives.

Free Fire skin tools claim to provide gamers with the skins of their choice, usually by modifying the game's files. This article will go over the risks of using a Free Fire skin tool.

Free Fire skin tools are not allowed and will lead to a permanent ban

Free Fire skin tools refer to third-party apps that claim to provide individuals with skins of several items and outfits, typically by altering the game files. Generally, these applications offer rare cosmetics that are only visible to the player.

There are many skin tools available on the internet and the Google Play Store, and gamers get excited at the opportunity to use rare outfits. However, they should keep in mind that using these apps could lead to a permanent ban.

The use of skin tools comes under the category of cheating and will lead to a ban (Image via Garena)

Due to rampant issues with hacking, cheating, and the use of other third-party applications, Garena has issued strict guidelines about what they consider cheating and how they respond to it.

According to the developers, using a third-party application not developed by them, changing the game client, or using a modified client to access non-existent game functionality is considered cheating.

Accounts will be banned permanently (Image via Garena)

To ensure a fair and equal gameplay experience, Garena has adopted a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to cheating. Once the developers find any evidence of cheating on the account, they will permanently ban it. Furthermore, the device used will also be restricted from accessing the battle royale title.

Here is the in-game message which gets displayed to users who are banned by Garena (Image via Garena)

To sum things up, Free Fire skin tools should not be used and will ultimately lead to a permanent ban. If gamers have been utilizing one already, they should stop immediately.

Players who are looking for freebies can wait for events and redeem codes that offer premium cosmetic items. They can also use applications like Google Opinion Rewards to earn cash that they can trade for diamonds in the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they can still play the MAX version of the game.

