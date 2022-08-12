Fact Check: Do Free Fire redeem code generators really work?

In most games, fans can grab several collectibles, and Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX is not any different. Garena adds new accessories to the game's store, featured events, Lucky Royale, etc., to facilitate player engagement, which seems to work most of the time.

Furthermore, introducing rewards and store items has also helped the title acquire a massive active userbase. Consequently, the number of in-game events in Free Fire has also increased, providing plenty of paid or free items.

Interestingly, developers also offer redemption codes for different servers that enable users to receive free rewards. However, recently, redeem code generators have become quite popular. These tools claim to provide users with working codes through which players can acquire prizes from Garena's official website. But do they really work?

Free Fire redeem code generators are best avoided (August 2022)

Google Play offers an assortment of redeem code generators that are nothing more than a scam (Image via Google)

Any site that claims to hand out redeem codes for Garena Free Fire will only present tons of bloatware, which can harm gamers' devices rather than earning them an active redeem code.

The reason why redeem code generators don't work is that the developers themselves are the only ones to provide valid codes. These codes are often part of livestreams, anniversary events, in-game contests, or other special occasions. Any other entity has zero authority to generate redeem codes on its own.

Thus, the codes provided by "redeem code generators" will never work and only contribute to wasting users' time. However, if players get a unique code from a streamer with a V-Badge, it might have a chance of working as it's highly likely that the code was provided to them by Garena via the Partner Program.

Redeeming rewards using codes

Players can use codes only on the rewards redemption website (Image via Garena)

Gamers should follow the steps below to use Garena's official website to get rewards via the unique codes:

Step 1: Gamers should browse Garena's rewards redemption website using the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: One can sign in to their game account using either of the following platforms:

Facebook

Google/Gmail account

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

HUAWEI ID

Players should only choose the platform linked to their game account; otherwise, the rewards will not get credited properly.

Step 3: Users should paste/fill in the code in the given box to redeem the rewards. Players can find an active one in Sportskeeda's Free Fire Redeem Code section if they don't have any.

One should only copy the code available for their server.

Step 4: In the end, players should click on Confirm to claim the reward. However, users will have to get an activation code if the site shows error messages.

Players can repeat the process with valid redeem codes (12 or 16 characters with capital letters and numbers). Players with a guest account should link their game accounts to FB, VK, Google, or any other platform.

In India, gamers don't need to visit a different website for the MAX variant as the redeem codes work for both Free Fire MAX and the original game (banned in the country).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh