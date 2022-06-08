Fact Check: Do Free Fire redeem code generators work?

These days, most games feature several in-game collectibles, and Garena Free Fire is no different. One of the purposes of these in-game accessories is to increase player engagement, and most of the time, they work well.

Consequently, these featured rewards have contributed to generating a big chunk of the active userbase. Free Fire features various events that allow players to grab unique rewards, both paid or free. They hardly miss any chances to claim in-game rewards, especially the free ones.

Furthermore, Garena also allows users to redeem various prizes using its redemption website, where users can log in and use codes to claim free items.

Garena Free Fire: Are redeem code generators genuine or just a fraud

Many websites and applications have recently started offering to generate redeem codes for various games, including Garena's BR shooter. Such sites or applications often feature tons of bloatware, which does more harm to gamers than getting them any free reward.

Redemption codes are also provided by the developers through livestreams, anniversary events, or other special occasions. Thus, no other entity has the authority to generate redemption codes independently. Moreover, if players use a code provided by "redeem code generators," it will never work.

In some cases, Garena does provide special codes to streamers and YouTubers, but that doesn't work when it comes to redeem code generators. Thus, Redeem code generators never work, and one should avoid using any such app to avoid bloatware.

How to redeem rewards using the codes?

Readers should take a look at the steps given below to learn how to use redemption codes after the OB34 update:

Step 1: Users need to browse Garena's rewards redemption website. They can use the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Players will have to log in to their game account using either of the following modes:

Facebook

Google/Gmail account

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

HUAWEI ID

One should remember that their sign-in platform should be linked to their game accounts.

Step 3: Gamers should paste/fill in the code they have to redeem the rewards. If they don't have any, they can find them in Sportskeeda's Free Fire Redeem Code section.

They should copy the code available for their server, as the one from another region will not work for them.

Step 4: Users can tap on "Confirm" to redeem the reward. If the site shows any error messages, it probably means that the code is either already used, expired, or invalid.

Thus, users can repeat the process with valid redemption codes (12 or 16 characters with capital letters and numbers). Furthermore, if players use a guest account in Garena Free Fire, they should bind their game accounts to FB, VK, Google, or any other platform.

Users from India can also use the redeem codes for Free Fire MAX as the original game has been banned in their country.

