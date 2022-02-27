FF official redemption site and method to redeem Free Fire rewards

Many Free Fire gamers are on the hunt for methods that would reward them with free items within the game. One of the most popular methods is to use the redeem codes that developers frequently make public.

However, even after discovering an active redemption code, numerous users are unsure of the specific procedures they must take to redeem it. They often become perplexed about how to go ahead with using the official redemption site and subsequently look for information on the internet.

Details about the official redemption site of Free Fire

These login options are presented to players on Free Fire's redemption site (Image via Garena)

Rewards Redemption Site is a particular website that Garena has set up for the usage of redeem codes. There are six different login options presented to the users, based on the platform they have linked their Free Fire accounts to:

1) Facebook

2) VK

3) Google

4) Huawei

5) Apple ID

6) Twitter

If users' accounts are linked to the platforms stated above, they can easily redeem the codes. However, guest accounts will have to bind it first in order to become eligible for redeem codes.

Method to use redeem codes and get Free Fire rewards

Players can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Access the battle royale's Rewards Redemption Site. Reach it directly by using the URL provided below:

Click here.

Step 2: Sign in using any of the platforms stated above.

Step 3: After the login takes place, individuals should carefully enter the redeem code into the text field. To avoid any errors, they can paste the code.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can press the 'Confirm' button. If the redemption goes through successfully, a dialog box mentioning that would appear on their screens.

Step 5: The rewards can later be claimed from the in-game mailbox by the players. The items generally get sent within 24 hours.

However, users should be aware of these two things about the redeem codes they find:

Server restrictions: Codes can only be used on the server they are released for.

Expiry: Codes expire after their specified period.

Edited by Srijan Sen