How to download Free Fire MAX and use old Garena Free Fire ID to play after India's ban

Many questions have arisen in the minds of Free Fire enthusiasts since the game was banned in India a few days ago. Primarily, they are concerned about their accounts in which they have invested a lot of time and effort, with some of them even spending real money.

However, users need not worry about their progress or the items because the accounts will remain safe. Moreover, since the Government of India did not mention Free Fire MAX in the list of prohibited apps, gamers can download it and continue to utilize their existing accounts.

Steps to downloading Free Fire MAX and using the same accounts

Even though MAX is the spec-heavy version of the regular game, the accounts used in both games are the same. The progress and the items are synced in real-time across the two applications. Additionally, users in either version can play alongside each other.

Players can follow the procedures outlined below to download the MAX version and sign in with their existing accounts:

Step 1: First, they must open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to look up Free Fire MAX.

Alternatively, they can tap on this link to visit the game’s page on the Play Store.

They should first download the game on their devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Gamers must press the ‘Install’ button to start the download procedure. Once the installation is complete, they can open the app on their devices.

Step 3: On the login screen, they must continue by signing in using the platform connected to their accounts.

Sign in to enjoy playing the game (Image via Garena)

It is recommended that users have their accounts linked to any one of the platforms. Furthermore, they should note that the requirements of MAX are considerably higher than that of the regular iteration of the game, meaning that a suitable device will have to be used to have smooth gameplay.

Nonetheless, the Free Fire servers are still operational, and that version can also be played currently by those users who cannot run the MAX edition. However, they may end up shutting down soon.

Edited by Shaheen Banu