Is Free Fire India server working right now? Game’s server status after ban in India

In the Indian market, Free Fire has shown itself to be highly successful, generating an exceptionally huge player base and considerable viewership. The title also enjoys a flourishing ecosystem, with events boasting crores of prize pools lined up in 2022.

Fans and players were shocked by the news of the ban, which came after everything had been going smoothly. However, Indian players can still access the game for the time being, even after the suspension, although it is unclear how long this will last.

Are Free Fire's servers working after the ban in India?

as per the Govt. directive, these apps have been banned with effect from 12th Feb for safeguarding the interests of Indian mobile and internet users.

Even before the Free Fire ban was announced, gamers who attempted to access the game over a specific network were presented with an error message. The problem started on February 12, 2022, and the developers announced that they were investigating this issue. The error reads the following:

"Network Connection Error"

However, things took a turn for the worse after this as Free Fire was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Initially, gamers thought that it was only a technical issue, but their fears of the game being banned were confirmed this morning.

Other users who have the title installed on their device can still access and play the game as usual without any hiccups. The single issue experienced by all users is an error message that appears when making an in-app purchase, telling the user that the item is not available for sale. This is primarily due to the game's unavailability in the store.

When it comes to Free Fire Max, its name is not among the banned apps. However, it is only available for download on the Google Play Store, not the Apple App Store. Moreover, many users have also revealed that they are not facing errors when making in-app purchases in this game version.

There has been no official response from the developers regarding the entire scenario, and players have anticipated one.

