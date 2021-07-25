FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

Pratham Shaw is best known for his YouTube channel — FireEyes Gaming in the Indian Free Fire. He regularly uploads videos related to challenges, pranks, tips & tricks, and more.

He presently has more than 3.29 million subscribers, out of which he has bagged 220k in the previous month. He has also notched 41 million views at the same time.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 435180912. FireEyes Gaming’s stats in Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming's Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has contested in 16462 squad matches. He has stood victorious in 3585 of these, adding up to a win rate of 21.77%. In these games, he has eliminated 52442 foes and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.07.

He has 247 Booyahs in 1558 duo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.85%. The content creator has 4231 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 3.23.

FireEyes Gaming has 928 solo matches to his name and succeeded in defeating the foes in 96 of these for a win percentage of 10.34%. With a K/D ratio of 3.04, he has 2527 kills.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming's Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has played 53 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won 14 games. This approximates a victory ratio of 26.41%. He has also notched 135 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.46.

He has also contested in 4 duo matches and has a single victory, translating to a win percentage of 25%. The YouTuber has accumulated six kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of two.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of FireEyes Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Pratham roughly earns around $10.3K - $164.1K from his YouTube channel every month. In the meantime, the yearly income is approximately around $123.1K - $2M.

(Note: This is with the CPM of 0.25$ to 4.00$)

Discord link

Discord server of FireEyes Gaming (Image via Discord)

This link will take users to FireEyes’ official Discord server.

YouTube channel

Pratham started the FireEyes Gaming YouTube channel in November 2019 and currently has more than 3.29 million subscribers in total. The content creator has uploaded 216 videos to the channel, which have garnered more than 309 million views combined.

