FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, YouTube subscribers and more details in August 2021

FireEyes Gaming, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He uploads videos around tips & tricks, gameplay, challenges and events. Currently, his YouTube channel has around 3.43 million subscribers with a total of 336.96 million views.

Over the last 30 days, FireEyes Gaming has gained 170 thousand subscribers and 35.37 million views.

FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name and stats

His Free Fire ID is 435180912. The real name of FireEyes Gaming is Pratham Shaw.

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming has maintained incredible lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has competed in a total of 16482 squad games and has managed to outclass his enemies in 3588, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.76%. He has accumulated 52640 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.08.

He has appeared in 1558 duo matches and has a winning tally of 247, maintaining a win rate of 15.85%. With 4231 frags, the figure has a K/D ratio of 3.23.

The YouTuber has bettered his foes in 97 out of 935 solo games, leading to a win ratio of 10.37%. He has notched 2542 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming only has a few ranked duo games to his name (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, FireEyes Gaming has 75 ranked squad games to his name and has triumphed in 15, resulting in a win rate of 20.00%. He has 197 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.28.

FireEyes Gaming has also participated in 4 duo matches and has a single win, corresponding to a win percentage of 25.00%. With a K/D ratio of 2.00, he has six kills.

YouTube channel

Pratham has been creating content around Garena Free Fire for quite some time now. His oldest video related to the game dates to November 2019. As mentioned earlier, the FireEyes Gaming channel has 3.43 million subscribers and 336.96 million views.

There are 233 videos present on his channel, with the most viewed one having over 14 million views.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article, and are subject to change.

