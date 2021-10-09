Five best Free Fire pets for aggressive playstyle in 2021

Some players adopt a rush playstyle to get better results and assert dominance in Garena Free Fire. A safer gameplay strategy provides a risk-free experience but chances of victory decrease. If players have a decent skill-set, they should go for an aggressive approach.

Players should choose a character in Free Fire that suits the rush playstyle. Free Fire characters like Alok, Wukong, K, and Skyler are an excellent option for an aggressive approach, and players can use pets for additional tactical support. There a various options to make a suitable choice.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire pets: The best options for an aggressive approach

1) Waggor

Mr. Waggor: Smooth Gloo (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor provides an essential item with great application in a Free Fire match, i.e., a free gloo wall grenade. Gamers can use the same to deploy a gloo in various situations, whether it's a guard from damage, pulling off an ally rescue, or confuse the enemies.

Mr. Waggor produces one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds at the base level. Players can snip the production time by 20 seconds to acquire a gloo wall grenade by maximizing the skill.

2) Beaston

Beaston: Helping Hands (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Hands is the name of Beaston's skill which is pretty crucial for whenever players are rushing. They receive an upgrade in the throwables' range by 10% at the first skill level and 30% at the third.

Understandably, the increased throwing capability comes in handy in any situation in a Free Fire match.

3) Ottero

Ottero: Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

Ottero has an EP-related skill named Double Blubber. The skill helps in EP gain, which degrades and converts into HP over time.

At the first level of Ottero, the increase in EP is 35% of recovered HP, while the same gain maximizes to 65% of HP recovery at the final skill level.

Players have to use health equipment to activate Ottero's Double Blubber.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda: Panda's Blessings (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda blesses the players with the HP generation his ability provides. His skill, Panda's Blessings, restores a maximum of four HP with each kill at the first level.

The increase in HP by four points is pretty crucial for gamers who indulge in fights continuously. At the final skill level, users can enhance the HP gain to 10 per kill.

5) Falco

Falco: Skyline Spree (Image via Free Fire)

Falco is essential for the in-game advantage of early landing as his skill, Skyline Spree, enhances the gliding and diving speed after the parachute opens. The increase in gliding and diving speed is 15% and 25%, respectively.

Players can further maximize these speed buffs to 45% and 50% after the skill level reaches the highest point. Falco is among the best pets in BR mode, but players have to look for other options in CS mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar