Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up: How to get double diamonds in October 2022 (MAX version)

The event that the Free Fire MAX players were waiting for is finally here. The 100% Bonus Top-Up is now live on the Indian server on 24 October 2022 and offers additional diamonds to gamers upon reaching a particular purchase threshold, as implied by its name.

The event has only kicked off today and will remain active until 28 October 2022. It essentially reduces the price of the premium in-game currency, making it even more valuable in the game. Furthermore, this event becomes even more exciting with attractive events like the relaunch of Purple Criminal, Gift of Light, and Light Royale.

New 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

The release of this new top-up event did not come as a surprise to the Free Fire MAX players, as leaks for the event and its release date had surfaced weeks in advance. The four requirements for the ongoing top-up events are as follows:

These are the different requirements that players must complete for the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Get 100 free diamonds on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get 200 free diamonds on the purchase of 300 diamonds

Get 200 free diamonds on the purchase of 500 diamonds

Get 500 free diamonds on the purchase of 1000 diamonds

The four requirements are not separate, and the top-up will be counted towards the progress for each of these. Consequently, you will receive 1000 free diamonds on the purchase of 1000 diamonds, which slashes the price of the top-up by half.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get additional in-game currency for free

Purchasing diamonds is not difficult in Free Fire MAX and only takes a few minutes. You may follow these instructions to acquire the cosmetic:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the game's top-up section. Several top-up options will appear on the screen, which are as follows:

Price of diamonds in the in-game top-up center of Garena Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds at INR 80

310 diamonds at INR 250

520 diamonds at INR 400

1060 diamonds at INR 800

2180 diamonds at INR 1600

5600 diamonds at INR 4000

You can finally make the payment using the preferred option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the appropriate top-up pack and then make the payment through the preferred method to add diamonds to your account.

Since the maximum requirement of the event is set at 1000 diamonds, you can purchase a pack of 1060 diamonds priced at INR 800. You may purchase a smaller pack but acquiring any bigger pack than this will reduce the value for money aspect as the 100% Bonus Top-Up is capped at 1000.

Step 3: Once diamonds are credited to the account, you need to claim the rewards through the give event interface.

You must select the 100% Bonus Top-Up section (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the Light Fest section in the events tab and select the 100% Bonus Top-Up section.

Step 5: Click the claim button beside the rewards to claim the additional diamonds.

You will receive additional diamonds in your account. If you regularly purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX, this event should not be missed at any cost.

Poll : 0 votes