Free Fire 12 Days of Winterlands event: Get free rewards, vouchers, and more

With the ongoing Winterlands celebration, Garena has infused various events into Free Fire, each offering the community an opportunity to receive exclusive rewards. The newest event added to the battle royale title is 12 Days of Winterlands, and players must collect a token daily to redeem the corresponding items.

It will be operating for around two weeks, giving ample time to users. The available rewards include vouchers and components of a costume bundle.

This article provides the essential details on the 12 Days of Winterlands event.

New 12 Days of Winterlands event starts in Free Fire

Here is the latest event to get added to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The 12 Days of Winterlands event entered Free Fire on December 25, 2023, and will operate until January 7, 2024. It features a token named Green Chip, which players should acquire daily and exchange for the items.

As part of the initial day, the task to be completed is to log in. Upon receiving the Green Chip, you can immediately exchange it for the reward while receiving the chip back. The specifics of the exchange available in the event are as follows:

Exchange 1x Green Chip: Get We are on fire! (voicepack – 30 days) + 1x Green Chip

Exchange 2x Green Chips: Get 5x Random Loadout Crates + 2x Green Chips

Exchange 3x Green Chips: Get There’s ice in my veins (voicepack – 30 days) + 3x Green Chips

Exchange 4x Green Chips: Get Room Card (4 Hours) + 4x Green Chips

Exchange 5x Green Chips: Get 3x Ring Vouchers + 5x Green Chips

Exchange 6x Green Chips: Get Icy Goggles + 6x Green Chips

Exchange 7x Green Chips: Get Room Card (8 Hours) + 7x Green Chips

Exchange 8x Green Chips: Get Happy New Year! (voicepack – 30 days) + 8x Green Chips

Exchange 9x Green Chips: Get 24x Gold Royale Vouchers + 9x Green Chips

Exchange 10x Green Chips: Get Icy Jacket + 10x Green Chips

Exchange 11x Green Chips: Get 24x Luck Royale Vouchers + 11x Green Chips

Exchange 12x Green Chips: Get Room Card (7 Days) + 12x Green Chips

Accordingly, players must exchange the Green Chips they receive daily to receive all the rewards. This event is the perfect opportunity to acquire freebies, and gamers should ensure they don’t miss out on the available items.

How to claim rewards from the 12 Days of Winterlands event in Free Fire

Refer to the steps outlined below to exchange the Green Chip tokens and receive the rewards from the 12 Days of Winterlands event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and access the “Events” section by clicking its icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Subsequently select the 12 Days of Winterlands event under the “Activities” tab.

Step 3: Go to the “Exchange Store” part of the event and claim the rewards.

The collected rewards can then be utilized for their own specific purposes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.