Free Fire 4th anniversary event: Quiz, rewards, dates, and more

A range of events is taking place in Free Fire to celebrate the game's 4th anniversary. Users can earn various rewards, including the Thiva character, skins, costumes, and more.

One of the ongoing events includes the 4th-anniversary quiz, where players can earn rewards by answering simple questions. There will be a new question posted daily, the answer to which will provide a prize at random.

Rewards, dates, and more details of the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz

Quiz and dates

This event will be running between 20 August and 29 August (Image via Free Fire)

The 4th-anniversary quiz commenced on 20 August and will last till 29 August. Gamers are supposed to answer a new question every day in this quiz to receive the rewards that the developers have set up for the event.

They should not worry if they get an answer incorrectly, as, in this event, they are provided with several chances to do so by completing daily missions.

Readers can click on this link to stay updated about the correct answers for each day.

Rewards

As mentioned earlier, upon answering a question correctly, players are rewarded with a random reward. Apart from that, certain milestone rewards are also present in this event that they will receive for answering a given number of questions.

One correct answer - Gold Royale Voucher

Two correct answers - 3x Party Animal Weapon box

Three correct answers - 3x Pet Food

Four correct answers - Crimson Neon parachute

Five correct answers - 4th Anniversary Pin

How to access the 4th-anniversary quiz event in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and tap on the 4th-anniversary event icon as shown in this picture:

You are required to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will redirect you to the event interface. Next, you should tap on the “Anniversary Quiz” tab.

In this step, you are required to press on the “Anniversary Quiz” tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: On your screen, the question of the day will be showing up; choose the correct answer and then click on the “Submit” button.

Here's the correct answer for today (Image via Free Fire)

Also read: Free Fire 4th anniversary 28th August 2021 events and rewards revealed

Edited by Ravi Iyer