Free Fire 4th anniversary event: Quiz, rewards, dates, and more

A range of events is taking place in Free Fire to celebrate the game's 4th anniversary. Users can earn various rewards, including the Thiva character, skins, costumes, and more.
One of the ongoing events includes the 4th-anniversary quiz, where players can earn rewards by answering simple questions. There will be a new question posted daily, the answer to which will provide a prize at random.
Rewards, dates, and more details of the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz
Quiz and dates
The 4th-anniversary quiz commenced on 20 August and will last till 29 August. Gamers are supposed to answer a new question every day in this quiz to receive the rewards that the developers have set up for the event.
They should not worry if they get an answer incorrectly, as, in this event, they are provided with several chances to do so by completing daily missions.
Readers can click on this link to stay updated about the correct answers for each day.
Rewards
As mentioned earlier, upon answering a question correctly, players are rewarded with a random reward. Apart from that, certain milestone rewards are also present in this event that they will receive for answering a given number of questions.
- One correct answer - Gold Royale Voucher
- Two correct answers - 3x Party Animal Weapon box
- Three correct answers - 3x Pet Food
- Four correct answers - Crimson Neon parachute
- Five correct answers - 4th Anniversary Pin
How to access the 4th-anniversary quiz event in Free Fire
Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and tap on the 4th-anniversary event icon as shown in this picture:
Step 2: This will redirect you to the event interface. Next, you should tap on the “Anniversary Quiz” tab.
Step 3: On your screen, the question of the day will be showing up; choose the correct answer and then click on the “Submit” button.
Also read: Free Fire 4th anniversary 28th August 2021 events and rewards revealed