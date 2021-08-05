Free Fire 4th Anniversary leaks: New XM8 evo gun skin preview and release date revealed

Garena has announced the addition of the new Evo Gun Skin to Free Fire via their official social media accounts. For those who are unaware, these are gun skins with many levels, each with a unique privilege or perk. Players need specific tokens to evolve and unlock them.

According to leaks by popular data miner KnightClown, the new Evo Weapon is dubbed "XM8 - Destiny Guardian." However, its specifics have yet to be officially revealed. Here's an overview of the upcoming skin in Free Fire.

New evo gun skin in Free Fire 4th anniversary update

The post by Garena Free Fire on their social media handles states the following:

“One of the highly-anticipated Evo Weapon Skin is coming soon. Can you hear destiny calling?”

Several leaks about the new Evo Weapon have poured in. According to KnightClown, the skin will be called XM8 - Destiny Guardian, and will be available in Indian server starting from 7 August 2021 via a Faded Wheel. It is expected to be available until 5 September.

As seen in the post above, the effects of this gun skin are as follows:

Damage = “+”

Fire rate = “+”

Reload speed = “- -”

Note: "+" refers to increased stats, while a "-" refers to decreased stats.

Therefore, the skin is expected to have increased damage and fire rate, while there will be a reduction in the reload speed, implying that it will take much longer than usual to reload this weapon.

Like all the other previous evo gun skins, players will have privileges like Hit Effect, Firing Effect, Kill Effect, Exclusive Emote, Kill Announcement and more in this XM8 - Destiny Guardian skin.

Readers can check out the skin in this video.

Free Fire 4th anniversary

The Free Fire 4th anniversary celebration events are expected to be added very soon. The developers have shed light on the change in the spawn island and revealed that the Thiva character reward will be available for free on 28 August 2021.

In addition to this, players can expect several other events as well. Further information regarding the anniversary is expected to be released soon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish