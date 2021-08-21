Free Fire 4th anniversary rewards: How to get Diamond Royale & Weapon Royale vouchers

Free Fire's creators regularly add new features with updates to provide a better overall experience. The recent OB29 update brought in multiple new characters, a new firearm, and more. It also introduced a new game mode — Lone Wolf — on a map called Iron Cage.

It comes in two variants: 1v1 and 2v2, which were accessible for a few days earlier this month for players to try. They have been reopened as part of the 4th-anniversary celebration.

Free Diamond Royale, Incubator, and Weapon Royale vouchers in Free Fire

The Lone Wolf mode in Free Fire is played on the Iron Cage map (Image via Free Fire)

Alongside other 4th Anniversary events, the new "Play Lone Wolf" event started on 20 August. It requires players to play a specific number of games in the 1v1 or 2v2 Lone Wolf mode. They have time until 29 August to complete the requirements.

Gamers can obtain the following rewards by playing the required amount of matches in the new mode:

Play 3 games in 1v1 or 2v2 Lone Wolf Mode: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (30 September) and Anniversary Dynamic Token

Play 5 matches in 1v1 or 2v2 Lone Wolf Mode: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (30 September) and Anniversary Dynamic Token

Play 10 games in 1v1 or 2v2 Lone Wolf Mode: 1x Incubator Royale Voucher (30 September) and Anniversary Dynamic Token

The procedure to collect the vouchers after playing the given number of games is:

Players can tap the calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you need to tap the calendar (event) icon on the right side of the screen.

Select Play Lone Wolf under 4th Anniversary t(Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select the Play Lone Wolf section under the 4th Anniversary tab.

You need to click the redeem button to obtain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can tap on the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Users must use the vouchers before the end of the next month from the Luck Royale section (Image via Free Fire)

Users can use the vouchers from the Luck Royale section before they expire on 30 September 2021.

