Free Fire 50MB APK download link in October 2022: Real or fake?

Since the launch of Free Fire in 2017, the developers have been actively introducing fresh content to the game. Despite introducing several new features and mechanics to the game, they have been able to significantly reduce the game size, which is currently around 366MB on the Google Play Store. This size allows players with low-end devices to enjoy the game as well.

However, due to various reasons (such as having a limited data plan), players often search for low MB APK files on the web. The size of these APK files generally ranges from 50MB to 60MB.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is restricted in India by government authorities. Players in the country are advised to play the MAX variant of the game, which has not been restricted.

Free Fire low MB APK file download links may be genuine, but they don't contain the entire game

Free Fire is downloadable from various sources, with app stores like the Google Play Store being the safest and most trusted. That being said, there are some third-party platforms that provide a genuine version of the game as well. If individuals find a low MB APK file for Free Fire from a reliable source, they can go ahead with the download.

However, most of these platforms advertise the download in a way that makes users think they can get the full version of the game using just 50-60MB of data. The truth is that these APK clients only allow users to install the skeleton of the game. They will have to download the OBB file as well to access in-game resources.

OBB files are a package of necessary resources, such as graphics and media, that are required to run the game. This particular file can be downloaded by opening the installed app. It can also be downloaded from an external source and manually placed in a specific Android folder.

After downloading the OBB file, users will realize that the data used will be almost the same as the size of the game available on the Google Play Store. They should also remember that after downloading the game, they will need to download several packages within the game from the in-game download center, which will consume more data.

Hence, mobile gamers are always advised to install Free Fire from the Google Play Store, since the APK files do not offer a significant reduction in the data consumed. Furthermore, some of the third-party websites providing FF APK download links may not even provide the official version of the game. Hence, avoiding these sources will ensure safe gaming and prevent a player's FF ID from getting banned.

Steps to install Free Fire OB36 (latest version) from the Google Play Store

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application on your Android device.

After downloading the game, you can open the FF app and start playing the action-packed shooter after you create an account.

