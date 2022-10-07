Free Fire MAX low MB APK download: Real or fake

With numerous updates since Free Fire MAX's launch, the developers have reduced the BR title's initial download size to around 500MB. However, based on the device, this may differ slightly on the Google Play Store. This size makes the title compatible even with mid- and low-end devices.

However, the size still makes Android users with limited data plans hesitant to download the game. This eventually leads them to look for alternative ways to do this with the minimum data required.

In fact, upon searching for a low MB APK file, individuals will spot many platforms on the internet that claim to provide Free Fire MAX within 50-60MB. The platforms convince them in a way that they can install the game on their devices with low data usage.

Are Free Fire MAX low MB APK download links genuine?

For Android users, there are two ways they can access their favorite BR title, i.e., by installing it directly from the Google Play Store or the APK file.

If they go through that latter method, they may spot APK download options offering the game almost the same size as in Google's store. In contrast, they may also spot a 50-60MB file.

Low MB APK files will allow users to install the game on their devices if downloaded from reliable sources. However, most of these sources do not disclose that users will also have to download the OBB file to access the in-game content.

An OBB file is an expansion pack that contains media files, graphics, and other assets required to run the game. This file must be either downloaded and placed in a specific Android folder or should be downloaded by opening the application installed using the low MB APK file.

Users will see this screen when the OBB file is being downloaded (Image via Garena)

In short, users must spend a notable amount of data to get the entire game. Furthermore, users will have to download many other resources, such as maps, costume packs, special event packs, and more, via the in-game download center, which will consume around 2GB of data. Thankfully, downloading from the in-game center is optional.

Thus, users will have to spend around 3GB of data in total if they are willing to enjoy maximum features in Free Free MAX.

Hence, users are highly recommended to access the game via the Google Play Store as they will not get notable data benefit from low MB APK files. Avoiding third-party sources will also save their FF MAX IDs from potential restrictions.

Steps to access Free Fire MAX via the Google Play Store

Free Fire MAX on Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Follow the steps below to download FF MAX from Google's store:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire MAX in the search box.

Step 2: A list of search results will appear. Tap on the appropriate result (mostly the first result).

Step 3: An install option will appear alongside the game's icon. Hit the button to start installing.

Step 4: After the game is installed, log in and head to the download center by tapping on the icon located at the top-middle of the lobby. There you will see download options. Download the required resources.

In conclusion, players must always download Free Fire MAX APKs from official sources and avoid third-party websites, as they can harm their devices or persuade Garena to ban the user's account.

